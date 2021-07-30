Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 870,182 shares trading hands.

GPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

