Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.30 price target on the stock.

GPEAF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Portland Estates from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

