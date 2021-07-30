Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GSBC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,554. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $713.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.