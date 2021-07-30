Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

