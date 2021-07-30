Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 337,558 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

