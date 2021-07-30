Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.72 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

