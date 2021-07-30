Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of ArcBest worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 408.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcBest by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

