Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,243 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 95,109 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

