Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the June 30th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGII traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.01. 11,617,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,443,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.02. Green Globe International has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.17.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc manufactures and markets CBG and CBD hemp cigarettes. It provides smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company is based in San Diego, California.

