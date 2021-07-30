Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

GNLN opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

