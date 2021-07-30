GreenSky Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 335.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GSKY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
