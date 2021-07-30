GreenSky Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 695 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 335.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

