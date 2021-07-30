Grenville Turner Purchases 87,000 Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) insider Grenville Turner purchased 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £200,100 ($261,431.93).

WJG stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £594.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Watkin Jones Plc has a one year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Watkin Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

