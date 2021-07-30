Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GYPHQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Gryphon Gold Company Profile
Featured Article: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.