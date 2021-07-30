Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GYPHQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Gryphon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Gryphon Gold Company Profile

Gryphon Gold Corp. engages in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing gold properties. It holds interest in the Borealis Oxide Heap Leach project. The company was founded on April 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

