Guggenheim Begins Coverage on The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.