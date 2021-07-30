Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Holdings Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,348 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

