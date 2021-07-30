Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Edward Jones currently has $39.59 price objective on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

