Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $139,780,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

