Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.22.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.42. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hasbro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.