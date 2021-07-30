HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.
Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.
