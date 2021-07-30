HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.