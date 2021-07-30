HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ADMA opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $206.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

