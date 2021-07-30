Head-To-Head Analysis: Ortho Regenerative Technologies (ORTIF) vs. Its Rivals

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS: ORTIF) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ortho Regenerative Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors 306 1240 2155 84 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Regenerative Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors -191.77% -61.43% -13.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A -$2.82 million -2.69 Ortho Regenerative Technologies Competitors $1.11 billion $143.93 million 17.16

Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ortho Regenerative Technologies peers beat Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc., an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair. It also develops Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

