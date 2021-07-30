Head to Head Survey: Quhuo (QH) and Its Peers

Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) is one of 214 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Quhuo to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quhuo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quhuo Competitors 1131 5751 10716 310 2.57

Quhuo currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 326.23%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Quhuo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.97% -24.90% -6.19% Quhuo Competitors -146.24% -11.42% 1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million $530,000.00 305.00 Quhuo Competitors $2.89 billion $311.53 million -223.00

Quhuo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo. Quhuo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quhuo competitors beat Quhuo on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

