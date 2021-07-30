Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,638,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 197,799 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

