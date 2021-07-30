Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

