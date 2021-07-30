Heritage Commerce Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $656.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

