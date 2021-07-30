HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading 5.7% Higher

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.39 and last traded at C$5.34. 335,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,928,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital cut their price target on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on HEXO to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$768.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.93.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

