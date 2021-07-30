HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 3.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 99,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

