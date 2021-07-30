Hikari Power Ltd Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 366,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,361. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.72.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

