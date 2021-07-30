Hikari Power Ltd Sells 116,200 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 1.5% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

