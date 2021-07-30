Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $14,889,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $19,171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 213,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

HRC traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

