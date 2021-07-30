Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hill-Rom stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.46. 1,252,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

