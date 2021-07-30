Hill-Rom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRC traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

