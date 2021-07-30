HM Payson & Co. Acquires 2,718 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.