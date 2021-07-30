HM Payson & Co. Acquires 4,780 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 286.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,013,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $440.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.90 and a 52 week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

