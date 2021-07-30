HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

