HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,925 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,045.8% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,659,000 after buying an additional 2,267,812 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

