HNP Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $198.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

