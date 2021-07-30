Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,179,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $193.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,068. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.61 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

