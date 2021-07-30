Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

NYSE:EAT traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $55.33. 16,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,868.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

