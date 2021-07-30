Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.25 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 234,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

