Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,638. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.70. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $186.23 and a fifty-two week high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

