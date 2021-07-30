Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. ViacomCBS accounts for about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $19,197,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.06. 267,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,656,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

