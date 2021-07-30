Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 421,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

