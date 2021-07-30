Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $335.48. 6,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.89 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.25.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.