Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.
NYSE:BURL traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $335.48. 6,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.89 and a 12 month high of $339.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.61.
Several research firms have recently commented on BURL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.25.
In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
