Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 121,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

