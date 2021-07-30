Home Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

