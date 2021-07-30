Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.