Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.