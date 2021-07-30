HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.60 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.67.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
