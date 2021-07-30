HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.60 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $108,100.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.