HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.
Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 34,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,618. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $437.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
