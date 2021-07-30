Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.60 billion-$35.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.93 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.970-$2.020 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

